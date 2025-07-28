Wipro, DLF to CRISIL: 7 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 28 July 2025

Advertisement

These companies, along with many others, have designated July 28, 2025, as the record date for identifying and finalising a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to buy stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Wipro Ltd.— The company will pay an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a par value of ₹2 to its members, with July 28, 2025, being the record date. The interim dividend will be paid on or before August 15, 2025.

DLF — The company has a recommendation of a dividend of ₹ 6/- per equity share with a face value of ₹ 2/- for FY 2024-25 (300%), subject to shareholder approval.

EIH Associated Hotels—On May 20, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a 75% final dividend ( ₹1.5/- per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2/-) to shareholders for the fiscal year 2024-25.

CRISIL—The Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 8, 2025.

KPIT Technologies — The company will be distributing a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each (i.e., 60%) for FY 2024-25, subject to declaration of the same by members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Shyam Metallics — For the fiscal year 2025-26, shareholders will receive an interim dividend of ₹1.80/- per share, equal to 18% of their face value of Rs. 10.

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd.—The company has suggested a final dividend of ₹500/- per equity share of ₹100/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.