Wipro fixes June 5 as record date for ₹15,000 crore share buyback

Wipro has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for its proposed share buyback worth up to ₹15,000 crore, which would be the largest in the company’s history.

The company plans to buy back up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each at a price of ₹250 per share through the tender offer route. The record date has been set to determine the entitlement and names of shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback offer. The proposed buyback was earlier approved by the company’s board on April 16, 2026.

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At the buyback price of ₹250 per share, the total size of the repurchase offer is capped at ₹15,000 crore. The company said the buyback will be carried out on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process in accordance with SEBI regulations and applicable listing norms.

The buyback comes even as analysts flag weak near-term growth despite a strong deal pipeline.

During the post-March quarter earnings media conference, Aparna Iyer, Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer, said the company is returning excess cash on its balance sheet after ensuring that the net cash available post-buyback would be sufficient to support its M&A ambitions as well as large strategic deals.

The company’s earlier share buybacks were conducted in FY17 ( ₹2,500 crore), FY18 ( ₹11,000 crore), FY21 ( ₹9,500 crore), and FY24 ( ₹12,000 crore).

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Wipro Q4 Results FY26 For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of ₹3,502 crore, down from ₹3,569 crore in the same period last year, marking a marginal decline of 1.85%. However, net profit improved sequentially by 12.27% compared to ₹3,119 crore reported in the December quarter.

The IT major reported revenue of Rs24,236 crore in Q4, marking a 9.77% year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹22,504.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also improved by 3% from ₹23,555.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of ₹13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47% increase over FY25. FY26 revenue rose 3.96% to ₹92,624 crore.

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The IT major expects a weak start to FY27, guiding for April–June revenue of $2.6–2.65 billion, implying a sequential decline of up to 2% or, at best, flat growth. Management attributed this outlook to delays in ramping up a large client engagement and slower growth from an existing banking client. The company does not provide full-year guidance.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.