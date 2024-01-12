Wipro, HCL Tech shares rise after better-than-expected TCS Q3 results
HCL Tech shares touched a new high of ₹1,537.90 on NSE ahead of Q3 results today
Stock market today: Shares of Wipro and HCL Technologies witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Friday, expecting strong Q3 results today from these Indian IT majors. Wipro share price today opened upside at ₹455 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹468.95 apiece within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. Likewise, HCL Tech shares opened higher at ₹1,505 per share on NSE and further ascended to an intraday high of ₹1,537.90 per share levels, which turned out a new lifetime high for the IT major.
