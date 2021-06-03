Wipro hits 3 trillion in market capitalisation

Wipro stock has surged since Thierry Delaporte joined as CEO and MD of the company. Delaporte slashed the top ranks of leadership from 25 people to four. The firm won its largest deal ever from German retailer Metro and has seen strong deal wins of $7.1 billion of which $2.6 billion are large deals in second half of 2021, and healthy traction in digital technologies like cloud, customer experience and cyber securities in fourth quarter.