Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Wipro hits 4 trillion in market cap, third IT company to do so

Wipro hits 4 trillion in market cap, third IT company to do so

Premium
Wipro hit 4 trillion in market cap on Thursday. (Photo: Mint)
3 min read . 01:27 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Wipro on Wednesday reported a 19% increase in net profit to 2,931 crore for the September ended quarter, as revenue grew 30% annually to 19,667 crore on the back of volume-led growth across markets and business lines

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd on Thursday hit 4 trillion in market capitalisation after its shares surged following the IT major's better than expected earnings for the September quarter. Several brokerages have raised their target price for the company's stock after the earnings.

MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd on Thursday hit 4 trillion in market capitalisation after its shares surged following the IT major's better than expected earnings for the September quarter. Several brokerages have raised their target price for the company's stock after the earnings.

It is the third IT company and the 13th listed Indian firm to have achieved 4 trillion in market capitalisation.

It is the third IT company and the 13th listed Indian firm to have achieved 4 trillion in market capitalisation.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shares of Wipro hit a record high of 739.90 apiece on Thursday. At 1pm, the stock traded at 730 on the BSE, up 8.4% from its previous close.

Only 12 Indian listed firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd had so far breached the 4 trillion market cap mark.

Wipro on Wednesday reported a 19% increase in net profit to 2,931 crore for the September ended quarter, as revenue grew 30% annually to 19,667 crore on the back of volume-led growth across markets and business lines. Its revenue in dollar terms grew 8.1% sequentially in constant currency to $2.58 billion, surpassing the $10-billion milestone of annualized revenue run rate.

Wipro, which only provides a forecast for the quarter ahead, said it expects revenue growth in the December quarter to be in the range of 2-4%, driven by an improving demand environment, especially for digital transformation-related services.

"This suggests that Wipro will start exhibiting the usual industry seasonality , contrary to its history ( wherein sequential growth rates were always higher for the company in 2H V/s 1H). Wipro also is stepping up the fresher level hiring , similar to peers and suggests that the pipeline remains robust and the initiatives around account management are beginning to show results in improvement on client metrics", said JM Financial in a note to its investors.

Its commentary continues to be positive in the verticals such as BFSI, hi-tech media, life sciences, and communications. The retail vertical is expected to recover slowly across geographies in the near term. Operating cash flow was at 1,879 crore. IT services hiring remained strong with a closing headcount at 2,21,365 to ensure timely delivery.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand lag in vaccinating 45+ age group

Premium

The meteoric rise in Indian unicorn valuations

Premium

Set your finances in order before welcoming your baby home

Premium

All you need to know about Covaxin for kids

“Over the years, Wipro has proactively built a resilient business structure. With multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands, depreciation in INR, lower travel cost, and lower on-site expenses, EBITDA margins are likely to expand in the near term," said Axis Capital in a note to its investors.

The brokerage firm has recommend a buy rating on the stock, assigning a 28 times P/E multiple to Wipro's FY24E earnings of 27.7/share to arrive at a target price of 655 a share, implying an upside of 15% from current market price.

Wipro signed nine large deals, with total contract value of $580 million in the second quarter of the fiscal. Management indicated that 18% growth in deal TCV wins in first half (ACV – 29%) and robust deal pipeline across markets with a good mix of small and large deals give good revenue visibility.

Brokerage firm BoB Capital Markets has upgraded the stock to buy and increased its target price by 25% to 840 a share. Motial Oswal has raised its target price to 710, up 6%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!