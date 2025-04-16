Wipro in focus: Should you buy, sell, or hold India’s fourth-largest IT major’s stock after Q4 results? EXPLAINED

Wipro in focus: IT major Wipro, on Wednesday, April 16, reported a 26 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,569.6 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood almost flat at ₹22,504.20 crore, while the company's operating margins expanded 110 basis points year on year.

“We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro.

"We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we are focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth,” Pallia said.

Total bookings stood at $3,955 million for the quarter under review. This was up 13.4 per cent QoQ in constant currency. The company said large deal bookings stood at $1,763 million in Q4FY25, rising 48.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.

Wipro Q4 Results: Should you buy, sell, or hold the stock tomorrow?

According to Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist at WealthMills securities pvt ltd, one needs to be in a wait and watch mode for buying the stock. “There is a lot of global uncertanty due to tariff and US trade policy. Unless one is a long-term investor, I don't see a major reason why one should buy the stock right now”