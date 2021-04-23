Wipro pips HCL Tech to be third largest IT firm by market capitalization

Motilal Oswal Financial services said in the past few years, Wipro has underperformed tier-I companies on growth due to its higher exposure to challenged verticals such as healthcare and energy, natural resources, utilities and construction (ENU). "Changes at the company level have further constrained growth. However, the current restructuring and investments would take a toll on near term margin, eating away at gains from operational efficiency. This should keep margin range bound," they said.

