Wipro poised to lag peers in FY27. Can timely deal conversions turn the tables?

But not everyone is convinced by this explanation. “Management flagged two deals slipping to Q3 on paperwork delays with no loss of the deals, but the Q1 commentary had made the same slippage argument and that conversion has not materialised,” said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. The brokerage noted that Wipro’s large-deal wins were the weakest in at least two years. With TCV-to-revenue conversion already the weakest among peers, the shrinking order book removes one leg of the growth argument that was still standing.