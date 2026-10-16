Wipro poised to lag peers in FY27. Can timely deal conversions turn the tables?

Wipro Ltd’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) performance and Q3FY27 guidance indicate that the tier-1 IT company’s underperformance versus peers is likely to continue in FY27, constraining its turnaround. Wipro’s IT services revenue was flat sequentially, with constant-currency (CC) growth of 0.0%, better than consensus expectations that had been lowered to a 0.7% decline.
Growth was led by the consumer vertical, while healthcare remained a pain point. The healthcare vertical continues to face pressure from US policy changes and lower discretionary spending, although some seasonal recovery is likely in Q3. Wipro has guided for weak sequential CC revenue growth of -1.5% to +0.5% in Q3, factoring in furloughs and fewer working days, as it did last year.