Wipro posts consolidated PAT of ₹3,074.5 cr in Q4, revenue rises 11% YoY3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- Wipro has posted a bittersweet performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. Wipro's consolidated net profit to ₹3,074.5 crore, while revenue from operations stood at ₹23,190.3 crore in the quarter.
Azim Premji-backed Wipro has posted a mixed performance in terms of profitability for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, which is a couple of crores lower than a profit of ₹3,087.3 crore a year ago same period. However, Q4 PAT inched up by 0.71% from ₹3,052.9 crore in the preceding quarter. These profits are attributable to the owners of the company.
