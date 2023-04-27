Wipro posts consolidated PAT of 3,074.5 cr in Q4, revenue rises 11% YoY

Azim Premji-backed Wipro has posted a mixed performance in terms of profitability for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, which is a couple of crores lower than a profit of ₹3,087.3 crore a year ago same period. However, Q4 PAT inched up by 0.71% from ₹3,052.9 crore in the preceding quarter. These profits are attributable to the owners of the company.

