Wipro Q1 results: Earns consolidated PAT of ₹2,870 crore, rising by 12%; key highlights here2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Wipro Q1 results: Net profit rises 11.95% YoY to ₹2,870.1 crore, revenue grows 6% YoY. Company maintains new business momentum despite reduced discretionary spending. IT Services revenue expected to decline by 2.0% to grow by 1.0% in Q2.
Wipro Q1 results: Azim Premji-backed Wipro missed street estimates in the quarter ending June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24) period. The IT giant earned a consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) of ₹2,870.1 crore in Q1, rising by 11.95% from a profit of ₹2,563.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, revenue saw a single-digit growth of 6% YoY. Wipro said despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, it maintained its new business momentum.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×