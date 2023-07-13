However, Wipro let go of 8,812 employees in Q1FY24, taking its total headcount to 249,758 people compared to a headcount of 258,570 people by the end of FY23. Also, the company's voluntary attrition rate for IT services excluding DOP continued to decline and stood at 17.3% in Q1FY24. Wipro said, "Voluntary attrition has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at an 8-quarter low of 14% in Q1’24."

