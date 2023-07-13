Wipro 's Q1FY24 results revealed a decline in performance compared to the previous quarter, and the challenging times for the company may not end soon as it anticipates muted revenue growth in its IT services segment for the upcoming September quarter.

"We expect revenue from our IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2 per cent to +1 per cent in constant currency terms," Wipro said about the outlook for the September quarter in its exchange filing.

The domestic IT player's June quarter profit and revenue figures declined in comparison to the previous quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 rose by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,870.1 crore. But sequentially it was down 6.65 per cent. Income from operations for the quarter stood at ₹22,831 crore, up 6 per cent YoY and down 1.5 per cent QoQ.

Highlighting the results of the June quarter, Wipro said its IT services segment revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, up 0.8 per cent YoY and up 6.1 per cent YoY in the Indian rupee terms. IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 16 per cent, up 112 bps YoY.

During the quarter under review, total bookings (the total contract value of all orders) were at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings (deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value) were at $1.2 billion, up by 9 per cent YoY, the company said.

As per the company, its voluntary attrition continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at an eight-quarter low of 14 per cent in Q1FY24.

“Wipro’s first-quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins. Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. We earned our clients’ trust with strong delivery, innovation, and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

“The launch of Wipro ai360 and the USD 1 billion investment solidifies Wipro’s position as a leading transformation partner that delivers the results and innovation our clients need to future-proof their businesses," said Delaporte.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our ongoing focus on operational improvement has ensured that margin remains steady even in a softening revenue environment. Our operating margin for the first quarter was 16 per cent an expansion of 112 basis points YoY. We generated strong operating cash flows at 130 per cent of our net income for the quarter. EPS for the quarter grew by 11.5 per cent YoY."

