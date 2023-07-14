Wipro 's Q1FY24 numbers showed a drop in performance from the prior quarter, and the company's difficult times may not get any easier anytime soon as it expects modest revenue growth in its IT services business for the next September quarter.

In the period of the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24), the company fell short of street estimates. The IT behemoth reported a consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) of ₹2,870.1 crore in the first quarter, up 11.95% from ₹2,563.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, revenue only grew by 6% YoY in the single digits. Despite a slow decline in clients' discretionary spending, Wipro claimed to have maintained its new business pace.

Wipro highlighted the outcomes of the June quarter and stated that its IT services segment revenue climbed to $2,778.5 million, up 0.8% YoY and up 6.1% YoY in terms of Indian rupees. Operating margin for IT services for the quarter increased by 112 basis points year over year to 16%.

According to the company, major deal bookings, or transactions with total contract values higher than or equal to $30 million, increased by 9% year over year to $1.2 billion during the reviewed quarter, bringing the overall contract value of all orders to $3.7 billion. According to the company, voluntary attrition dropped to an eight-quarter low of 14% in Q1FY24 as it continued to reduce QoQ.

“Wipro’s first-quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins. Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. We earned our clients’ trust with strong delivery, innovation, and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

Wipro Q1 results: Earns consolidated PAT of ₹2,870 crore, rising by 12%; key highlights here

What do brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Wipro reported Q1FY24 IT Services revenue of $2,778 million (-2.8% QoQ/+1.1% YoY), which is significantly below the brokerage's and Street's projection of -2.6%/-2.2% constant currency QoQ, according to the brokerage. IT Services EBIT margins at 16% (-300 bps QoQ) were in line with expectations set by the brokerage and the street. IT services revenue is expected to grow between 1% and 2% QoQ CC in Q2FY24, according to management's guidance.

The weak macro and uncertain environment, according to management, are causing consumers to put off making discretionary purchases, which lowers the link between deal flow and revenue growth. The brokerage has reduced their earnings per share (EPS) projections for the years FY24E and FY25E by 3.3% and 3%, respectively, due to slower growth. The brokerage said that they keep Wipro valued at 16x FY25E PE, which results in a target price of ₹400 instead of ₹410; and recommended 'hold' rating.

"Wipro’s muted Q1FY24 performance and weak Q2FY24 guidance reaffirm its troubles with converting deal-wins into growth. The decline in Q1 (and possibly Q2) translates into possibly the lowest growth among large-caps – might even report a decline in top line YoY. We continue to expect Wipro to underperform peers, primarily due to its intriguingly low correlation between deal-wins and top line growth. The stock’s inexpensive valuation and high dividend yield should limit downside potential in the medium-term. Retain ‘HOLD/SN’," said the brokerage in its report.

Wipro's dismal 2Q revenue growth forecast and the lack of near-term demand visibility, according to the brokerage, are likely to more than offset the recent strength in deal activity. The management stated that 2QFY24 should be impacted by slower decision-making and reductions in discretionary spending.

Furthermore, despite reasonable valuations, the revenue decline in 1HFY4 would cause Wipro to report a rare revenue decline in FY24, which is unlikely to boost share price. In order to account for the company's expected growth in FY25, the brokerage has assumed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for USD revenue throughout the period of FY23 to FY25E.

"We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 3.5%/4.9% to factor in weaker FY24 growth. We maintain our Neutral rating as we await: 1) further evidence of the execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy, and 2) a successful turnaround from its struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our target price of ₹380 implies 16x FY25E EPS," said the brokerage in its report.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Many of the statements made at the press conference and analyst call, according to the brokerage's analysis, are consistent with what TCS said the day before. The macroeconomic climate is still unpredictable, thus there is no confirmation of a 2HFY24 pick-up, according to both companies. Second, clients are choosing automation and efficiency deals to enable cost savings that are greater and longer-term, which has an influence on TCV's short-term revenue conversion.

Thirdly, prices have stayed consistent thus far, and the majority of customer interactions centre on use cases or AI-based solutions that will be incorporated into the new contracts that are being signed. Finally, both firms said that US major banks are not having problems and are still investing cautiously. The BFSI, high-tech, and telecom sectors were also the most negatively affected.

"We have tweaked our estimates based on 1QFY24 and the 2Q guidance, leading to downward revisions to the diluted EPS for FY24-FY26. We roll forward our valuation to June 2025 while keeping our target PE multiple constant at 13.5x leading to a target price of ₹338," said the brokerage in its report. The brokerage has 'sell' rating on the stock.

Wipro Q1FY24 results: Guidance for September quarter hints at persisting challenges; here's what the IT firm said

WIPRO More Information

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information