Wipro Q1 results miss estimates; brokerages remain bearish on stock, cut target prices4 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Wipro's Q1FY24 performance was below expectations, with modest revenue growth expected in the next quarter. Analysts have lowered EPS projections and have a cautious outlook on the stock.
Wipro's Q1FY24 numbers showed a drop in performance from the prior quarter, and the company's difficult times may not get any easier anytime soon as it expects modest revenue growth in its IT services business for the next September quarter.
