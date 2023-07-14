Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Many of the statements made at the press conference and analyst call, according to the brokerage's analysis, are consistent with what TCS said the day before. The macroeconomic climate is still unpredictable, thus there is no confirmation of a 2HFY24 pick-up, according to both companies. Second, clients are choosing automation and efficiency deals to enable cost savings that are greater and longer-term, which has an influence on TCV's short-term revenue conversion.