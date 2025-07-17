Wipro Q1 results: Net profit jumps 10% YoY to ₹3336 crore; interim dividend declared

Wipro Q1FY26 results: Wipro, the country’s fourth-largest IT company, released its June quarter results today, July 15, post-market hours. The Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of ₹3,336 crore, marking a 7% QoQ decline but an 10% YoY growth, which came in above analysts’ projections of ₹3,268 crore.

Its constant currency revenue declined both sequentially and year-on-year in dollar terms, coming in at $2,590 million, down 2% QoQ and 2.3% YoY, aligning with the lower end of its earlier guidance range of -3.5% to -1.5%.

The revenue from the IT segment came in at $2,587.4 million, decrease of 0.3% QoQ and 1.5% YoY. In rupee terms, revenue came in at ₹22,134 crore as against ₹21,964 crore in Q1FY25, which also came above the analysts' estimates of 21,829 crore.

The company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million, translating to a sequential growth guidance of -1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said “In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimization. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals."

"Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimental - it’s central to our clients’ strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale," Srini Pallia further added.