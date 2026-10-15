Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%

Wipro reported September-quarter revenue of 24,752.7 crore, up 1.1% sequentially and 9.0% year-on-year. Consolidated net profit fell 4.7% quarter-on-quarter to 3,199.7 crore and declined 1.9% from a year earlier.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%
Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%

Wipro Q2 Results: India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY27) after-market hours today.

The company reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 3,199.7 crore, down 4.6% from 3,356.3 crore in the previous quarter and 1.9% year-on-year from 3,262.4 crore in September 2025.

The IT major reported revenue from operations of 24,752.7, marking a 1.1% increase from 24,478.6 crore in the June quarter and a 9.0% rise from 22,697.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from the IT services segment came in at 24,667 crore, marking a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 24,452.9 crore reported in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but up 0.3% YoY.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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