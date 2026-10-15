Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%

Wipro Q2 Results: India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY27) after-market hours today.
The company reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of ₹3,199.7 crore, down 4.6% from ₹3,356.3 crore in the previous quarter and 1.9% year-on-year from ₹3,262.4 crore in September 2025.
The IT major reported revenue from operations of ₹24,752.7, marking a 1.1% increase from ₹24,478.6 crore in the June quarter and a 9.0% rise from ₹22,697.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from the IT services segment came in at ₹24,667 crore, marking a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹24,452.9 crore reported in the same period last year.
In dollar terms, revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but up 0.3% YoY.