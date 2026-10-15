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Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%

Wipro reported September-quarter revenue of 24,752.7 crore, up 1.1% sequentially and 9.0% year-on-year. Consolidated net profit fell 4.7% quarter-on-quarter to 3,199.7 crore and declined 1.9% from a year earlier.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%
Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%
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Wipro Q2 Results: India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY27) after-market hours today.

The company reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 3,199.7 crore, down 4.6% from 3,356.3 crore in the previous quarter and 1.9% year-on-year from 3,262.4 crore in September 2025.

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The IT major reported revenue from operations of 24,752.7, marking a 1.1% increase from 24,478.6 crore in the June quarter and a 9.0% rise from 22,697.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from the IT services segment came in at 24,667 crore, marking a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 24,452.9 crore reported in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but up 0.3% YoY.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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