Wipro Q3 Result Preview: 4 essential factors to watch out for in the earnings.
Q3 Result Preview: Wipro is likely to see single digit revenue growth during the December quarter as per analysts estimates. Factors as weak macros, furloughs during the quarter, higher deal scrutiny and decision-making delays, wage hikes may impact the earnings performance.
Q3 Result Preview: The Q3 earnings season for IT companies will kick start from Thursday as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declaring their financial performances for the quarter ending December’2023. While the forward earnings outlook for IT sector has improved slightly with easing of global slowdown concerns as interest rate cycle is likely to have peaked and there are expectations of rate cut soon. Nevertheless December' 2023 quarter performance is still likely to remain a mixed bag.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started