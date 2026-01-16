Wipro Q3 Results: Net profit drops 7% YoY to ₹3,119 crore; board announces interim dividend of ₹6 per share

Wipro Q3 Results: India's fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the December quarter (Q3FY26) post market hours today.

The IT major reported revenue of ₹23,555 crore in Q3, coming in slightly above analysts’ consensus estimate of ₹23,151 crore, marking a 5.5% year-on-year (YoY) improvement from ₹22,318 crore reported in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue also improved by 4% as it reported ₹22,697 crore in Q2FY26.

The revenue from the IT services segment came in at ₹23,378 crore, a 5% improvement over ₹22,285 crore reported in the same period last year. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue grew 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, while it declined 1.2% on-year.

Despite reporting higher top-line growth, the company’s net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) came in lower at ₹3,119 crore, down from ₹3,358 crore, a decline of 7.11%, also coming below the analysts' estimates.

Banking and financial services, the company's largest segment that accounts for over a third of its revenue, saw demand pickup, with revenue from the segment rising 1.6%.

This was adjusted for a one-time charge of ₹300 crore due to India’s new labour codes, the company said.

Adjusted for the impact of labour code changes, net income for the quarter was ₹3,360 crore, an increase of 3.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹3.21, up 3.5% QoQ and flat YoY, as per the company's earnings filing.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our IT services operating margins at 17.6% expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135% of net income in Q3.”

Bookings slip sequentially; large deal signings decline YoY Wipro’s total bookings stood at $3,335 million in Q3, down from $4,688 million in the September quarter, and also declined 5% year-on-year in constant currency terms. Large deal bookings came in at $871 million, marking a 8.4% YoY decline in constant currency.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a key differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations.”

Company declares ₹ 6 interim dividend Along with the December quarter results, the company also announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, according to an exchange filing on Friday, January 16, 2026.

The company has set Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payment. The dividend will be paid on or before Tuesday, February 14, 2026, to the company’s equity shareholders.

Outlook for March quarter The Bengaluru-based IT firm forecast revenue in the fourth quarter to grow in the range of flat to 2% on a sequential basis. That implies revenue will be in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion.