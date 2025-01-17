Wipro Q3 Results: Information Technology (IT) services major, Wipro Ltd on Friday reported an 24.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹3,353.8 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5%. Wipro shares ended at ₹281.80 apiece, down 2.17% on BSE.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹22,319 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹22,205 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 1%. Sequentially, the growth was flat at ₹22,302 crore in Q2FY25.

On Friday, Wipro filed a regulatory filing announcing an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. As of January 28, 2025, the record date, the company's members will receive an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share of par value at ₹2 each.