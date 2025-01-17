Wipro Q3 Results: Net profit rises 24.5% YoY to ₹3,354 crore; declares dividend

  • Wipro Q3 Results: In Q3FY25, Wipro Ltd's consolidated net profit increased by 24.5% to 3,353.8 crore. Revenue slightly rose to 22,319 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of 6 per equity share, with the record date set for January 28, 2025.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Jan 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Wipro Q3 Results: Net profit rises 24.5% YoY to ₹3,354 crore; declares dividend REUTERS(REUTERS)

Wipro Q3 Results: Information Technology (IT) services major, Wipro Ltd on Friday reported an 24.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 3,353.8 crore. The company had reported a profit of 2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5%. Wipro shares ended at 281.80 apiece, down 2.17% on BSE.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 22,319 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 22,205 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 1%. Sequentially, the growth was flat at 22,302 crore in Q2FY25. 

On Friday, Wipro filed a regulatory filing announcing an interim dividend of 6 per share. As of January 28, 2025, the record date, the company's members will receive an interim dividend of 6 per equity share of par value at 2 each.

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 03:48 PM IST
