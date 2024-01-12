Wipro Q3 Results: PAT down 12% YoY to ₹2,694 crore, revenue drops 4.4% YoY. All you need to know
The revenues of Wipro came in at ₹22,205 crore in Q3, indicating a 4.4% decrease compared to the revenue of ₹23,229 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, revenue also saw a 1.4% drop.
Azim Premji-backed Wipro announced its September-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,694 crore, a mere 1% QoQ jump, while showing a 12% decline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
