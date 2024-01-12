Azim Premji-backed Wipro announced its September-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,694 crore, a mere 1% QoQ jump, while showing a 12% decline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenues of Wipro came in at ₹22,205 crore in Q3, indicating a 4.4% decrease compared to the revenue of ₹23,229 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, revenue also saw a 1.4% drop. In constant currency, revenue dropped by 1.7% QoQ and 6.9% YoY.

In Q3 FY24, Wipro's total bookings came in at $3.8 billion in constant currency, marking a slight 0.2% QoQ increase but reflecting a notable 13.5% YoY decline. Large deal bookings stood at $0.9 billion in Q3 FY24, showing an 8.3% YoY decrease.

“In a seasonally soft quarter, deal booking momentum remained strong. Our large deals recorded 20% year-to-date growth. Further, we are starting to see early signs of a return to growth in consulting, as demonstrated by the double-digit growth in order bookings in our Capco business," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro.

Segment wise performance In the reported quarter, there was a notable decrease in revenue across various sectors: banking, financial services, and insurance (-12.1% YoY), consumer (-6.9% YoY), energy, natural resources, and utilities (-2.2%), manufacturing (-9.1%), and communications (18.8%).

Conversely, the health sector and technology experienced a positive trend, with a 10.3% YoY increase and a 1.8% YoY increase in revenue, respectively, during Q3 FY24.

Deals exceeding $100 million improved In the December quarter, the number of deals exceeding $100 million rose to 22, compared to 19 in the previous year. Additionally, deals valued above $75 million saw an increase to 31 from 29 in Q3 FY23, as highlighted in the company's earnings report. As of Q3FY24, the firm boasts an active client base of 1,349, with the top 10 clients contributing to 20.5% of the company's revenue.

Attrition rate at 10-quarter low In Q3, Wipro experienced a net reduction of 4,473 employees, concluding the third quarter with a workforce of 240,234. The voluntary attrition rate has continued to show a quarter-on-quarter moderation, reaching a 10-quarter low of 12.3% in Q3FY24.

Outlook for Q4FY24 The company expects revenue from its IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,615 million to $2,669 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms.

IT services segment revenue in CC terms came in at $2,656.1 million in Q3 FY24, a decrease of 1.7% QoQ and 6% YoY.

