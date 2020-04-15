Bengaluru-based IT services company Wipro Ltd on Wednesday posted a 5.3% sequential decline in net profit to ₹2,326 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, from ₹2,455.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Unlike Infosys which provides guidance for the full year, Wipro typically guides for the quarter ahead. However, due to the uncertainties around the course of the covid-19 pandemic, Wipro said, “We do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors."

Wipro, which for the first time announced its earnings ahead of its larger peers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, reported revenues of ₹15,711 crore, up 1.6% quarter on quarter from ₹15,470 crore. The closely-watched dollar revenue for the IT services segment stood at $2.07 billion, down 1% sequentially.

Commenting on the earnings, Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, said, “The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs. We also anticipate our working capital to increase, but our strong balance sheet provides us the confidence that we will emerge stronger and better. Further, due to the volatility in the external environment, we have decided not to provide a quarterly guidance on revenues."

The IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 0.8% sequentially.

Ahead of its earnings announcement, Wipro's shares closed down 1.53% at ₹186.55 on the BSE.