Wipro Q4 result: From profit, revenue to margin— 5 key takeaways of March quarter earnings

Wipro Q4 result: IT major Wipro, on Wednesday, April 16, reported a 26 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,569.6 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood almost flat at ₹22,504.20 crore, while the company's operating margins expanded 110 basis points year on year.

“We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro.

"We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we are focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth,” Pallia said.

“For Q4, operating margins expanded 110 basis points year on year, and for the full financial year, margin expanded by 90 basis points. Our focus on execution rigour has ensured that our margins have steadily expanded even in a softening revenue environment," said Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro.

Wipro Q4 result: Key takeaways Here are five key takeaways from Wipro's March quarter (Q4) earnings:

1. Profit jumps 26% YoY; revenue almost flat Wipro's Q4FY25 consolidated profit increased by 25.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,569.60 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹2,834.60 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased moderately by 1.33 per cent to ₹22,504.20 crore against ₹22,208.30 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's IT services segment revenue stood at $2,596.5 million, down 1.2 per cent QoQ and 2.3 per cent YoY.

Q4 margin at 17.5 per cent, increased 1.1 per cent YoY.

Earnings per share for the quarter increased 6.2 per cent QoQ and 25.8 per cent YoY at ₹3.4.

2. Outlook for Q1FY26 Wipro expects its Q1FY26 IT services revenue to decline by 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter, after adjusting for currency fluctuations.

"We expect revenue from our IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5 per cent to (-)1.5 per cent in constant currency terms," the company said in its exchange filing.

3. Dividend Wipro announced the final dividend of ₹6 for the last financial year (FY25).

4. Headcounts Wipro's total headcount by the end of March quarter stood at 2,33,346. Voluntary attrition was at 15 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

5. Deal wins Total bookings stood at $3,955 million for the quarter under review. This was up 13.4 per cent QoQ in constant currency.

The company said large deal bookings stood at $1,763 million in Q4FY25, rising 48.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.