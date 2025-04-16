Wipro Q4 results 2025: Date, time, expectations, and other details you may like to know

Wipro Q4 results today: IT major Wipro is all set to announce its quarterly financial earnings on Wednesday, April 16, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Wipro stock opened in red, down 0.25 per cent in Wednesday's trading session ahead of the Q4 earnings announcement. On Tuesday, the stock closed 1.94% higher at ₹244.40 per share.

During today's session, Wipro's share price has hit a high of ₹245.90 and a low of ₹241.10 so far. As of April 16, Wipro, which is part of the Nifty 50 stocks, had a market capitalisation of ₹2.56 lakh crore.

According to an exchange filing by Wipro, the trading window for the company's securities will be closed starting March 16 and will remain shut through April 18, 2025, inclusive of both dates.

According to the filings ahead of the results date, the company is not anticipated to declare any corporate actions such as a dividend, bonus share issuance, or a stock split.

Wipro Q4 results: Date, time, where to watch The IT firm will announce its earnings on April 16, after the market trading hours in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

“…it is hereby informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Wipro Limited (“Company") will be held over April 15-16, 2025 to consider and approve, inter alia: a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025," Wipro said in the filing.

The company will also hold a press conference with senior officials to discuss the performance for the quarter. “At 7:00 PM IST* (9:30 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time),” the company said in the filing.

Wipro Q4 results preview Brokerage firm JM Financial anticipates that large-cap IT companies will report flat to slightly negative sequential growth, ranging from -1.4% to 0.2% in constant currency for the fourth quarter. Their performance is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance provided.

“The business outlook for IT services companies remains cautious amid elevated regulatory and economic uncertainties,” said JM Financial.

The brokerage anticipates Wipro’s net income for the quarter to increase by 21% year-on-year to ₹3,484.9 crore, with revenue projected to grow by 2.6% to ₹22,776.1 crore.

Elara Capital anticipates a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in Wipro's net profit, projecting it to reach ₹3,280.3 crore for the January–March quarter of the financial year ending 2025.

“Dollar-denominated revenue growth for Wipro should drop sequentially due to seasonality-led weakness and uncertain demand environment,” said the brokerage firm.

Elara has given the IT stock a “Sell” rating, projecting a potential downside of 3% on the investment.

“Wipro, expect margin to drop by 10bps QoQ on weak revenue. A steep dip may be arrested by continued cost rationalization initiatives,” said Elara Capital.