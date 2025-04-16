Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: PAT may grow 3.5%, IT revenue seen up 1.7% QoQ; Q1 guidance amid Trump tariffs eyed

Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: IT major Wipro is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 16. India's fourth-largest information technology (IT) company will also deliver its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25 along with its Q4FY25 results.

Wipro Q4 Results Preview

Wipro is expected to deliver a muted sequential growth of (-1.4%) to 0.2% in constant currency terms in the fourth quarter earnings. The performance of the IT major is likely to fall in the lower-end of the guided ranges.

Analysts expect Wipro’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY25 to rise 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹3,472 crore, while IT services revenue is expected to rise by 1.7% QoQ to ₹22.670 crore. IT Services revenue is estimated to fall 0.4% QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms and drop 1% QoQ in USD terms. Wipro’s margins are expected to remain stable as wage hike is behind.

Wipro is expected to give -1% to +1% CC QoQ revenue growth guidance for Q1FY26. All eyes will be on the IT major’s outlook on uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates: