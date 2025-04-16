Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: PAT may grow 3.5%, IT revenue seen up 1.7% QoQ; Q1 guidance amid Trump tariffs eyed

Live Updates

Ankit Gohel
Updated16 Apr 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: IT major Wipro is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 16. India's fourth-largest information technology (IT) company will also deliver its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25 along with its Q4FY25 results.

Wipro Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect Wipro’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY25 to rise 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 3,472 crore, while IT services revenue is expected to rise by 1.7% QoQ to 22.670 crore. IT Services revenue is estimated to fall 0.4% QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms and drop 1% QoQ in USD terms. Wipro’s margins are expected to remain stable as wage hike is behind.

Wipro is expected to give -1% to +1% CC QoQ revenue growth guidance for Q1FY26. All eyes will be on the IT major’s outlook on uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. Stay tuned to our Wipro Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates:

16 Apr 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: What to expect from Wipro’s Q4 earnings performance?

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: Analysts expect Wipro’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY25 to rise 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 3,472 crore, while IT services revenue is expected to rise by 1.7% QoQ to 22.670 crore. IT Services revenue is estimated to fall 0.4% QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms and drop 1% QoQ in USD terms. Wipro’s margins are expected to remain stable as wage hike is behind.

16 Apr 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: Wipro share price trades higher ahead of Q4 results today

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: Wipro share price traded higher on Wednesday, ahead of the Q4 results today. Wipro shares opened marginally higher at 244.55 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of 244.10 per share. It rose as much as 1.04% to an intraday high of 246.65 apiece, while it touched an intraday low of 241.10. At 1:00 PM, Wipro shares were trading 0.43% higher at 245.15 apiece on the BSE.

16 Apr 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: Expect Wipro to deliver muted earnings growth in Q4

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: Wipro is expected to deliver a muted sequential growth of (-1.4%) to 0.2% in constant currency terms in the fourth quarter earnings. The performance of the IT major is likely to fall in the lower-end of the guided ranges. 

16 Apr 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: IT major Wipro to announce its Q4 results today

Wipro Q4 Results LIVE: IT major Wipro is set to announce its Q4 results today, April 16. India's fourth-largest information technology (IT) company will also deliver its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25 along with its Q4FY25 results. The board of directors of Wipro is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended March 2025 and financial year ended March 2025.

