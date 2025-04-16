Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: PAT may grow 3.5%, IT revenue seen up 1.7% QoQ; Q1 guidance amid Trump tariffs eyed

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

Wipro Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Wipro is expected to deliver a muted sequential growth of (-1.4%) to 0.2% in constant currency terms in the fourth quarter earnings. The performance of the IT major is likely to fall in the lower-end of the guided ranges.