Wipro Q4 Results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,502 crore; Board approves ₹15,000 crore share buyback

Wipro Q4 Results: India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26) after market hours today.
The company reported a net profit (attributable to equity holders) of ₹3,502 crore, down from ₹3,569 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.85%. However, net profit improved sequentially by 12.27%, compared to ₹3,119 crore reported in the December quarter.
The IT major reported revenue of ₹24,236.3 crore in Q4, also coming in-line with analysts' estimates, marking a 9.77% year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹22,504.2 crore reported in the same period last year.
Sequentially, revenue also improved by 3% from ₹23,555.8 crore reported in Q3FY26.
The revenue from the IT services segment came in at ₹24,016 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹22,526.6 crore reported in the same period last year, while the IT EBIT margin stood at 17.3%, decrease of 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY.
In dollar terms, the IT services segment revenue came in at $2,651.0 million, up 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.1% YoY.
For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of ₹13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at ₹92,624 crore.
(more to come)