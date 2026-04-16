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Wipro Q4 Results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,502 crore; Board approves ₹15,000 crore share buyback

Wipro reported a net profit of 3,502 crore for Q4FY26, a decline of 1.85% from 3,569 crore, aligning with analysts' expectations.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Apr 2026, 04:39 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
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Wipro Q4 Results: India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, Wipro, announced its financial performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26) after market hours today.

The company reported a net profit (attributable to equity holders) of 3,502 crore, down from 3,569 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.85%. However, net profit improved sequentially by 12.27%, compared to 3,119 crore reported in the December quarter.

The IT major reported revenue of 24,236.3 crore in Q4, also coming in-line with analysts' estimates, marking a 9.77% year-on-year (YoY) growth from 22,504.2 crore reported in the same period last year.

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Sequentially, revenue also improved by 3% from 23,555.8 crore reported in Q3FY26.

The revenue from the IT services segment came in at 24,016 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 22,526.6 crore reported in the same period last year, while the IT EBIT margin stood at 17.3%, decrease of 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY.

In dollar terms, the IT services segment revenue came in at $2,651.0 million, up 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.1% YoY.

For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at 92,624 crore.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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