Wipro Q4 Update: India’s fourth-largest IT major to declare March quarter results on THIS date; stock sheds 18% YTD

Wipro Q4 Update: India's fourth-largest IT major will declare its January-March quarter results on April 16, 2025.
Wipro Q3 Results
The Srinivas Pallia-led tech giant reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,353.8 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the December quarter was ₹22,319 crore, up one per cent, compared to ₹22,205 crore in the year-ago period
