Wipro Q4 Update: India’s fourth-largest IT major to declare March quarter results on THIS date; stock sheds 18% YTD

Nikita Prasad
Published5 Apr 2025, 03:03 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Wipro Q4 Update: India's fourth-largest IT major will declare its January-March quarter results on April 16, 2025.

The Srinivas Pallia-led tech giant reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 3,353.8 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to 2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the December quarter was 22,319 crore, up one per cent, compared to 22,205 crore in the year-ago period

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 03:03 PM IST
