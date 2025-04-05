Wipro Q4 Update: India’s fourth-largest IT major to declare March quarter results on THIS date; stock sheds 18% YTD

The Srinivas Pallia-led tech giant reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,353.8 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the December quarter was ₹22,319 crore, up one per cent, compared to ₹22,205 crore in the year-ago period