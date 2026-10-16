Subscribe

Wipro returns over ₹17,000 crore to shareholders through buyback, dividend, 2.6 times its H1 profit

Wipro returned 17,029 crore to shareholders in the first half of FY27, well above its net profit, after completing a major share buyback and paying a dividend. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Oct 2026, 12:06 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Wipro returns over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,000 crore to shareholders through buyback, dividend, 2.6 times its H1 profit
Wipro returns over ₹17,000 crore to shareholders through buyback, dividend, 2.6 times its H1 profit(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Wipro shareholders seem to have reasons to be happy, even as the stock is on track to post its steepest annual decline in three years. The company rewarded them handsomely in the first half of FY27, with shareholder payouts exceeding its net profit for the period by more than two-and-a-half times.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Bengaluru-based software company announced its September-quarter results, which were in line with Street estimates. It posted a net profit of 3,200 crore, down 2% from the same period last year and 9% from the June quarter.

For the first half of FY27, the company posted a net profit of 6,556 crore. However, it returned substantially more than its earnings to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payouts.

The domestic IT major bought back 60 crore shares at 250 apiece in June, resulting in a total cash outflow of 15,051 crore. In addition to the buyback, the company paid a dividend of 1,978 crore, taking the total shareholder payout to 17,029 crore, which is 2.6 times higher than the H1 profit.

Advertisement

In June, Wipro completed the buyback at a 23% premium to the prevailing market price. The company said it was returning excess cash on its balance sheet after ensuring that the net cash available following the buyback would be sufficient to support its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) ambitions and large strategic deals.

Wipro generated 8,592 crore in cash from operating activities in the six months ended September 2026, compared with 7,499 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The buyback was approved by the company’s board on April 16, 2026. The company’s earlier share buybacks were conducted in FY17 ( 2,500 crore), FY18 ( 11,000 crore), FY21 ( 9,500 crore) and FY24 ( 12,000 crore).

Also Read | Wipro ADRs surge 5% to two-month high despite Q2 profit dip
Also Read | Tech Mahindra maintains edge over Wipro in September quarter

Share buyback shrinks investment portfolio, hits interest income

The company’s share buyback weighed on its investment portfolio, reducing the interest income it could earn. Companies generate interest by investing surplus cash in deposits, bonds, and other financial instruments. When Wipro used a portion of its cash to buy back shares, its investment portfolio shrank, resulting in lower interest income.

Advertisement

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said that net other income, which primarily includes interest income, declined 68% sequentially due to the reduction in the company's investment portfolio after the completion of its share buyback in June 2026.

"As a result of the lower income, our net income was at 32 billion rupees for the quarter," she said.

"During the six months ended September 30, 2026, the Company concluded the buyback of 600,000,000 equity shares (at a price of 250 per equity share) as approved by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2026. This has resulted in a total cash outflow of 15,051 crore, the company said in its September filing.

Also Read | Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%
Also Read | Why are IT stocks up today? Time to buy?

Wipro Q2 Results

Wipro posted revenue from operations of 24,752.7 crore, marking a 1.1% increase from 24,478.6 crore in the June quarter and a 9% rise from 22,697.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

In constant currency terms, revenue remained flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by a modest 0.6% YoY. The IT services operating margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 16.5%, up 0.5 percentage points QoQ but down 0.2 percentage points YoY.

Revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% QoQ but up 0.3% YoY. The company expects revenue from its IT services business to range between $2,571 million and $2,625 million in Q3 FY27. This translates into sequential revenue guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms.

Its total deal bookings fell to $2.6 billion in the September quarter from $4.7 billion a year earlier, marking a sharp decline. Bookings also fell 22.9% QoQ in constant currency terms. Large deal bookings came in at $0.7 billion, down 58.6% QoQ in constant currency terms.

Advertisement
Also Read | IT stocks gain up to 3.5% today; Nifty IT jumps 9% in 3 days; here's why

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

WiproWipro Revenue
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWipro returns over ₹17,000 crore to shareholders through buyback, dividend, 2.6 times its H1 profit
Advertisement
Read Next Story