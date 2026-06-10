Wipro's ₹15,000 crore buyback opens tomorrow: Should you tender your shares? Key details explained

Wipro share buyback: IT major Wipro's much-awaited ₹15,000 crore share buyback is set to open tomorrow, June 11 and close on June 17, marking the company's first buyback announcement in nearly three years.

The tech stock plans to repurchase up to 60 crore shares, representing 5.7% of its total paid-up share capital, under the tender offer route.

The buyback comes at a time when Wipro shares have been under pressure amid concerns around AI-led disruption in the IT sector. The stock has declined 29% in the last six months and is down about 32% so far in 2026. Against this backdrop, investors are closely evaluating whether participating in the buyback makes sense, particularly given the premium being offered and the differing acceptance ratios for retail and non-retail shareholders.

Ahead of the Buyback, the stock fell 0.7% to its day's low of ₹180.45 on BSE.

Wipro Buyback: Key Details, Eligibility and Important Dates Wipro's board approved the buyback of up to 60 crore shares for a total consideration of up to ₹15,000 crore. The company had fixed June 5 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.

Only shareholders whose names appeared in the company's records or whose shares were held in demat accounts as of the record date are eligible to participate in the buyback and tender their shares.

Under the reserved category for small shareholders, eligible investors are entitled to tender 11 equity shares for every 56 shares held on the record date. For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement ratio has been fixed at 10 shares for every 197 shares held, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The buyback will be conducted through the tender route. Wipro has clarified that all eligible shareholders, including those who received shares following the cancellation of American Depository Receipts (ADRs), can participate. The company also stated that members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to take part in the buyback.

As per the schedule, June 17 is the final date for shareholders to submit completed tender forms and other required documents, including physical share certificates wherever applicable. The registrar will complete verification of tendered shares by June 19, 2026. The final acceptance or rejection of shares tendered under the buyback will be communicated to stock exchanges by June 23, 2026.

A buyback is a corporate action through which a company repurchases its own shares from existing shareholders, typically at a premium to the prevailing market price, encouraging investor participation.

Should You Participate in Wipro's Buyback? Market participants believe the buyback presents an attractive opportunity, especially for retail investors falling under the reserved category.

"I think shareholders should really consider participating in the buyback, mainly because it is coming at a premium of approx 25%. The offer is at ₹250 while the stock is hovering around ₹195-205, so that spread is real and worth locking in," said Shashank Udupa, Founder of Vayu Capital and Finance.

He further pointed out that small shareholders enjoy a significant advantage because they fall under the reserved category, where the entitlement ratio works out to nearly one-fifth of their holdings. In comparison, the general category entitlement ratio is significantly lower.

"The good part is small shareholders, those with holdings up to ₹2 lakh on the record date, are in the reserved category and get a much better ratio: 11 shares accepted for every 56 held, almost a fifth. The general category gets only 10 out of every 197, barely 5%," he said.

On the broader outlook for the company, he expressed caution regarding the IT sector's adoption of artificial intelligence. According to him, AI-related challenges could continue to weigh on the sector over the coming months. He also described Wipro as the weakest among the tier-1 IT companies, citing its recent flat guidance and the absence of a clear AI-led growth narrative. While the buyback may provide a near-term support level for the stock, he does not view it as evidence of a business turnaround.

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According to Udupa, retail shareholders stand to benefit the most from participating in the offer because of the premium and favourable acceptance ratio. Larger shareholders, meanwhile, may participate for the portion likely to be accepted but should not view the buyback alone as a reason to continue holding the stock over the long term.

Arun Kailasan, Research analyst, Geojit Investments also believes Wipro’s buyback presents an attractive arbitrage opportunity, with potential pre-tax returns of ~10.9%–18.3% assuming a 50–80% acceptance ratio. Tendering may benefit small shareholders, but returns depend on acceptance levels and carry downside risk from post-buyback price movements on unaccepted shares, he added.

Meanwhile, Sonam Srivastava, Founder & Fund Manager, Wright Research pointed out that at ₹250 against a market price near ₹182, the buyback offers a 37% premium — one of the widest spreads we've seen in a large-cap tender offer.

"But the headline premium is misleading without the acceptance math. Retail entitlement is fixed at 19.64% (11 shares for every 56 held), and even assuming under-tendering pushes actual acceptance to 30–40%, the blended gain on a retail holding works out to roughly 7–12% — attractive, but far from the optical 37%," she pointed out.

As per the expert, the decision really splits into two questions. First, the arbitrage: for small shareholders under the ₹2 lakh limit, tendering the full entitlement is close to a no-brainer given the spread. Second, what to do with unaccepted shares — and here investors need conviction on the underlying business. The risk is that post-buyback, the stock drifts back toward fundamentals and unrealised losses on returned shares eat into the tender gains, she added.

Moreover, Shrivastava also informed that tax is often underestimated by retail investors. Under the post-October 2024 regime, buyback proceeds are taxed as deemed dividend at the shareholder’s slab rate, while the acquisition cost becomes a capital loss that can only offset capital gains. For investors in the 30% bracket and HNIs with around 5% entitlement, the post-tax arbitrage may be limited. Investors should calculate the tax impact before assuming they can retain the full 37% premium.