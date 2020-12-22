Wipro's 9,500-crore share buyback offer to open on 29 December

Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic digital and IT partnership deal with German wholesaler METRO AG. The estimated deal value for the duration of the first 5 years is approximately $700 million. With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion, Wipro said. As part of the deal, more than 1,300 employees across the IT units of the wholesaler from Germany, Romania and India will transfer to Wipro. The deal is expected to generate revenue of over ₹1,000 crore per year for the Bengaluru-based firm.