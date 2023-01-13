On Wipro's financial performance, Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Wipro reported slightly disappointing results when it comes to its top line. The company’s QoQ revenue growth at 3.1% was a little subdued. Further, the revenue growth guidance for Q4 in constant currency (CC) terms is seen at -0.6% to 1% QoQ. On a full-year basis, it will likely underperform its peers. Top-line aside, the company did put a good show in its operating metrics, the margins improved 120 basis points QoQ and are expected to improve further too. The deal wins like its other leading peers were strong. Thus all-in-all, a slight miss on the top line & a good show on its margins and profitability."