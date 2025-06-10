Wipro share price continues to rise for second day after block deal. Do you own?

At 9:40 am, Wipro share price was trading at 254.10 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 10.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Jun 2025, 10:02 AM IST
At 9:40 am, Wipro share price was trading at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>254.10 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 10.
At 9:40 am, Wipro share price was trading at ₹254.10 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 10.(REUTERS)

IT giant Wipro share price surged for second consecutive day over 1 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after 5,057 crore worth equity changed hands on Monday, June 9.

At 9:40 am, Wipro share price was trading at 254.10 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 10. The IT stock has given its investors multibagger returns by soaring over 144.15 per cent in five years.

Azim Premji Trust offloaded 20.23 crore equity shares valued at over 5,057 crore via a block deal on Monday, 9 June 2025, as per official data from the NSE.

Also Read | Mid-cap stock ITD Cementation skyrocket 9% on receipt of ₹893 crore contract

The transaction was executed at an average price of 250 per share, with the entire block of shares being sold to three entities: Hasham Traders, Prazim Traders, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd.

On Monday, Hasham Traders acquired 11.9 crore equity shares, while Prazim Traders purchased 5.95 crore shares, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd bought 2.38 crore shares — all at an average price of 250 per share.

Wipro Q4 results 2025

The fourth-largest IT services company reported a net profit of 3,570 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, a 26% increase from 2,835 crore in the same period last year. This profit surpassed analysts' expectations of 3,290 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to 22,504 crore, compared to 22,208 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Muthoot Finance shares rally 25% in eight sessions. Should you buy or sell?

The IT services segment generated revenue of $2,596.5 million in the fourth quarter, showing a decline of 1.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.3% YoY. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue decreased by 0.8% QoQ and 1.2% YoY.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWipro share price continues to rise for second day after block deal. Do you own?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.