Wipro share price dips 40% from 52-week high. Right time to accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 09:38 AM IST
- Wipro share price today is ₹447.50 apiece, which is around 40 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹739.85 on NSE
Listen to this article
Wipro share price: After surging to 52-week high in January 2022, Wipro shares have been under consolidation phase. In YTD time, this IT major has shed around 37.50 per cent. Wipro share price today is ₹447.50 apiece, which is around 40 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹739.85 on NSE. So, the stock might attract attention of positional investors who are looking for quality stocks available at discounted price.