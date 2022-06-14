Wipro share price dips 40% from 52-week high. Right time to accumulate?

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Wipro share price is in range of ₹440 to ₹470 and it may go down to ₹410 to ₹400 in near term after breakdown. The overall trend of the stock is down as well. So, one should avoid buying at current levels and wait for the stock to stabilize after the breakdown. The stock may become bullish after it breached the hurdle placed at ₹470 and sustains above this level on closing basis."