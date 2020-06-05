Shares of Wipro were up +0.21% at 10:00 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded +0.21% higher at ₹217.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,24,267.63 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, INFY fell 0.64%, and HCLTECH rose 0.1%.

At day's high, Wipro shares rose as much as 1.36% to ₹220.00, after opening at ₹219.50. Wipro shares had closed at ₹217.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹215.25 to ₹220.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹220.40 while in the last week, between ₹210.20 to ₹220.40. 0.86 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of ₹13127.2 crore and profits of ₹2158.3 crore.

