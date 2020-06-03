Shares of Wipro were down -1.57% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded -1.57% lower at ₹212.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,21,410.90 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, INFY fell 0.39%, and HCLTECH rose 0.66%.

At day's low, Wipro shares fell as much as -1.76% to ₹212.10, after opening at ₹216.00. Wipro shares had closed at ₹215.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹212.10 to ₹217.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹220.40 while in the last week, between ₹196.10 to ₹220.40. 0.75 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of ₹13127.2 crore and profits of ₹2158.3 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via