Shares of Wipro were down -1.57% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Wipro shares traded -1.57% lower at 212.50, giving it a market capitalization of 1,21,410.90 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, INFY fell 0.39%, and HCLTECH rose 0.66%.

At day's low, Wipro shares fell as much as -1.76% to 212.10, after opening at 216.00. Wipro shares had closed at 215.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 212.10 to 217.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of 301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of 159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of 178.20 to 220.40 while in the last week, between 196.10 to 220.40. 0.75 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Wipro had posted standalone revenues of 13127.2 crore and profits of 2158.3 crore.

