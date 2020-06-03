Wipro share price down 1.57% at 10:57 today

On BSE, Wipro shares had a 52-week high of ₹301.55 on Jun 14, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹159.6 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Wipro shares have traded in a range of ₹178.20 to ₹220.40 while in the last week, between ₹196.10 to ₹220.40. 0.75 Lakh shares of Wipro were traded on the BSE today.