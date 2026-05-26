Wipro share price extends rally to ninth straight session. What’s fueling the Indian IT giant?

Wipro share price traded higher on Tuesday, extending its rally for the ninth consecutive session, led by strong gains. The IT stock has rallied more than 11% in these nine sessions.

The rally in Wipro shares comes amid investors’ interest over the company’s ₹15,000 crore share buyback programme.

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On April 16, the board of directors of Wipro approved the share buyback proposal to repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares, representing 5.72% of its equity, through the ‘tender offer’ route.

Wipro buyback price has been set at ₹250 per share, which is at a premium of nearly 21% over Monday’s closing price.

Wipro buyback record date is June 5, for determining the eligibility of shareholders. All shareholders who Wipro shares as on the record date of June 5, will be eligible for the buyback offer.

The IT major had last undertaken a share buyback in June 2023, which was worth ₹12,000 crore.

Wipro had announced that the members of the promoter and promoter group also intend to participate in the proposed buyback programme.

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Wipro Q4 Results FY26 Last month, the Wipro share buyback was announced along with the company’s Q4 results.

Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,502 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, a growth of 12.27% from ₹3,119 crore in the December quarter. The IT major’s revenue in Q4FY26 grew 3% QoQ to ₹24,236 crore.

The IT major expects a weak start to FY27, guiding for April–June revenue of $2.6–2.65 billion, implying a sequential decline of up to 2% or, at best, flat growth. Management attributed this outlook to delays in ramping up a large client engagement and slower growth from an existing banking client. The company does not provide full-year guidance.

Technical Outlook Wipro share price is forming a 52-day double bottom pattern on the daily charts, with the neckline placed near the crucial ₹220 zone, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

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“A breakout above this level could trigger a technical pullback toward the ₹250 region. However, the broader structure remains weak, with limited relative strength visible both in the stock and across the IT index. Momentum indicators continue to lack conviction, suggesting the move may remain more of a relief rally rather than the start of a sustainable uptrend. Volume participation has also been unimpressive around the base formation,” said Jain.

Given the weak sectoral backdrop and absence of strong accumulation signals, Jain advises that fresh buying positions should be approached cautiously and largely avoided at current levels.

Wipro Share Price Performance Wipro share price has risen 4% in one month, but the stock has fallen 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The IT stock has declined over 17% in one year and has dropped 11% in two years. Over the past three years, Wipro shares have risen just 3%, while they have fallen over 21% in five years.

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At 12:15 PM, Wipro share price was trading 0.10% higher at ₹207.00 apiece on the BSE.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.