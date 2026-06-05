Wipro share price falls 4% on record date for ₹15,000-crore buyback. Do you own?

Wipro share price fell as much as 4.17% in Friday's trading session amid share buyback record date. The IT stock opened at ₹191.52 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹204.32 on Thursday. Wipro share price touched an intraday high of ₹196.40 per share on NSE today.

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Wipro share buyback details IT services major Wipro's ₹15,000-crore share buyback has reached its record date today, 5 June, marking the company's largest repurchase programme in almost three years.

To be eligible for the buyback, investors had to purchase Wipro shares by June 4, as only shareholders whose names appeared in the company's records and whose shares were credited to their demat accounts by the record date of June 5 qualify to participate.

Given SEBI's T+1 settlement framework, investors were required to buy the stock at least one trading day before the record date to ensure timely credit of shares. Consequently, June 4 served as the last date for investors to acquire Wipro shares and remain eligible for the corporate action.

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Announced in April, the buyback offers shareholders ₹250 per share, a premium of roughly 22.5% over Thursday's closing price of ₹204.

Wipro's board has approved the repurchase of up to 60 crore equity shares, representing nearly 5.7% of its paid-up equity capital, with the total buyback outlay capped at ₹15,000 crore.

The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route, allowing all eligible shareholders on the record date—including those who received shares following the cancellation of American Depository Receipts (ADRs)—to tender their holdings.

The company has also indicated that members of its promoter and promoter group intend to participate in the buyback by tendering their shares.

Although the record date has passed, Wipro is yet to announce the opening and closing dates for the tendering window.

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This marks Wipro’s first buyback announcement since 2023. During its last buyback, carried out between June 22 and June 30, 2023, the company bought back 26.96 crore shares—equivalent to 4.91% of its outstanding equity—at ₹445 per share, resulting in a total payout of ₹12,000 crore. Notably, the buyback price has not been adjusted to reflect the 1:1 bonus issue that Wipro implemented in December 2024.

Wipro share price trend The share price trend of IT major has remained weak amid volatility in the Indian stock market. Wipro shares have shed 4.14% in a week and 2% in a month.

Furthermore, the IT stock has declined 27% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 21% in a year.

The IT stock has failed to impress long-term investors by descending over 3% in three years and 28% in five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.