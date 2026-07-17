Wipro share price falls over 2% after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the IT stock?

Wipro share price declined over 2% in early trade on Friday after the IT major reported its Q1 results. Wipro shares fell as much as 2.67% to ₹173.05 apiece on the BSE.

India’s fourth largest IT services company, Wipro, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,352 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a sequential fall of 4.2%.

The company’s IT services revenue in Q1FY27 grew 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹24,453 crore. In Constant Currency (CC) terms, IT services revenue fell 1.2 QoQ.

At the operating level, Wipro’s IT services EBIT fell 5.7% to ₹3,919 crore, while EBIT margin contracted by 130 bps QoQ to 16%, impacted by wage hikes, large-deal ramp-ups, acquisition integration, and continued AI investments.

For the second quarter ending September 2026, Wipro expects IT services revenue in the range of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion, implying constant currency growth of -1.5% to +0.5% sequentially.

Wipro board also announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.

Should you buy, sell or hold Wipro shares after Q1 results? Dipeshkumar Mehta, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. noted that Wipro logged a weak revenue performance in Q1, on delayed ramp-ups of previously won large deals, continued weakness in select BFSI and Healthcare accounts, and elongated client decision cycles amid a challenging macro environment.

Emkay Global tweaked its FY27E EPS estimates by 0.6% and largely retained FY28 and FY29 EPS estimates, after factoring in the Q1 performance.

The brokerage firm retained a ‘Reduce’ call and cut Wipro share price target by 15% to ₹170 from ₹200 earlier.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services continues to model another weak year for Wipro, with flat to slightly negative FY27 CC revenue growth, reflecting a soft H1, slower deal ramp-ups, and an uneven recovery across verticals. It also expects margin recovery to remain gradual, as continued AI investments, the remaining wage hike impact in Q1, and deal ramp-ups offset operational improvements.

The brokerage firm reduced its FY27E EPS estimate by ~3.5%, primarily to factor in the weaker-than-expected Q1 margin performance and weaker H1 organic growth.

It values Wipro shares at 11x FY28E EPS and reiterated ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹160.

According to Choice Institutional Equities, Wipro Q1 results were broadly in line, with AI investments, wage revisions and deal ramp-up cost weighing on margin amid a challenging demand backdrop.

“While AI continues to expand the long-term opportunity, it is accelerating the shift in enterprise spending towards AI, data and cloud, while compressing demand for traditional IT and BPO services. Healthy deal wins and a robust pipeline support medium-term revenue visibility; however, prolonged decision cycles, pricing pressure and continued AI investments are likely to keep near-term growth and margin recovery gradual,” said the brokerage firm.

Choice Institutional Equities trimmed its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimate, reflecting a slower growth recovery and a more gradual margin improvement trajectory. At the current valuation, it believes the risk-reward remains unfavourable and assigns ‘Reduce' rating and cut Wipro share price target to ₹170 from ₹185 earlier.

At 9:30 AM, Wipro share price was trading 2.08% lower at ₹174.10 apiece on the BSE.