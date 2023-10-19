Wipro share price falls over 4% post Q2 results; should investors buy, sell or hold the stock?
Wipro share price declined over 4 per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday, October 19, a day after the IT company released its July-September quarter (Q2) earnings.
Wipro share price today opened at ₹393 against the previous close of ₹407.40 and fell 4.25 per cent to hit the intraday low of ₹390.10 in Thursday's trade so far. Around 9:20 am, the stock was 3.53 per cent down at ₹393 on the BSE.
