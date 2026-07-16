Wipro share price gains ahead of Q1 results 2026. Should you buy the IT stock?

Wipro share price rose as much as 1.51% on NSE in Thursday's trading session ahead of the company's June quarter results announcement today.

The IT stock opened at ₹175.60 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹175.65 on Wednesday. Wipro shares touched an intraday high of ₹177.42 on 16 July.

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Wipro Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Wipro's results are expected to remain subdued, with revenue and profitability likely to be impacted by weak discretionary spending, delayed client decision-making and a challenging macroeconomic environment across key international markets.

She noted that demand is expected to remain soft across major verticals, particularly Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Technology and Communications, reflecting continued budget conservatism among clients. Revenue growth is likely to remain muted, while margins may face pressure due to lower utilisation and an unfavourable business mix, partly offset by ongoing cost optimisation initiatives.

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“Key things to watch includes the management commentary on the company's Q2FY27 revenue guidance, which is expected to remain range-bound, the pace of large deal wins, pipeline conversion, client spending trends, margin sustainability, utilisation levels and hiring, AI-led transformation opportunities, demand across key geographies, execution of large deals and the timeline for a broader recovery in the IT spending environment,” she said.

Wipro share price: Should you buy or sell? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that Wipro’s setup does not justify an aggressive pre-results position. The recent correction has improved valuations, but valuation support alone cannot compensate for muted organic growth.

Dasani added that if management signals a pickup in demand for the second half of the financial year and demonstrates that deal wins are translating into revenue, sentiment could improve meaningfully.

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“Until then, the risk-reward appears balanced rather than compelling, making it prudent to wait for greater earnings visibility instead of taking an aggressive position ahead of the results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Wipro's June quarter results are expected to be muted, and investors are likely to closely assess the company's commentary and management guidance after the earnings announcement.

“The stock's near-term direction will largely depend on the results and outlook for demand, deal wins, and revenue growth rather than pre-result expectations,” Ojha added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.