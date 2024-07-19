Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wipro share price: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q1 results today?

Wipro share price: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q1 results today?

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Wipro Ltd is set to announce its Q1 FY25 earnings with a projected flat sequential revenue growth. Analysts expect a slight increase in revenue and profit after taxes. Wipro share price hit a 52-week high on Thursday, closing at 573.20.

Wipro share price rose nearly 3% to touch a 52-week high, and closed 2.43% higher at 573.20 apiece on BSE, on Thursday.

Wipro Ltd, the fourth-largest provider of IT services, is scheduled to release its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings today (Friday, July 19). For the quarter that concluded in June, the analyst projects that Wipro's sequential revenue growth would be flat. As to Kotak Institutional Equities, revenues will surpass the midpoint of the -1.5-0.5% prediction. Wipro is predicted to have a little increase in revenue from 22,208.3 crore in the March quarter to 22,491 crore in April-June, based on the average of five brokerage companies, andWipro's profit after taxes is expected to increase slightly from 2,835 crore in the March quarter to 2,908 crore in April-June.

Wipro share price target

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, technically, Wipro is exhibiting a bullish technical setup. A breakout above 580 indicates potential upward momentum, targeting the 600-620 range. Key support is identified at 560, with a recommended stop loss at 550 to manage downside risk effectively.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, explained that Wipro shares are looking positive on the chart patter. The Indian IT major has made strong base at 560 apiece level whereas it is facing hurdle at 590 to 600. On breaching above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend in Wipro shares. So, Wipro shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 560 mark.

Wipro results preview

Speaking on Wipro's Q1FY25 results, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox, said, "During the April-June quarter, the IT sector on Dalal Street underperformed broader indices, largely due to subdued discretionary spending and high interest rates. As Wipro prepares to announce its Q1 FY25 earnings, our expectations point to flat sequential revenue growth that may exceed earlier projections. This anticipated performance is bolstered by contributions from CAPCO and potential recovery in the Americas market. We expect marginal improvement in margins attributed to effective cost containment measures. Profit after taxes is also anticipated to marginally improve compared to the previous quarter.

Looking forward, our focus will be on Wipro's ability to secure significant deals, including a notable one in the communications sector - a sector where it has not made a major deal since 2021. Key metrics to watch include strategic initiatives of Wipro's new management and insights into the consultancy industry's resurgence. Looking ahead, we anticipate Wipro to provide cautious guidance with low quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, reflecting prudence amidst ongoing market fluctuations and global uncertainties."

Similarly, Prashanth Tapse, added that after watching strong performances from the IT majors beating street expectations, now all eyes stands on Wipro.

“We expect Wipro to report neutral to positive earnings performance with muted topline growth and decent 4-5% growth in the profitability in value terms and 30-50 bps increase in margin profile. Key things to watch would be on the management commentary, guidance and outlook on client discretionary spend," said Tapse.

Wipro Q4FY24 Results

Wipro's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 2,835 crore, an 8% decrease from the same period the previous year, when it was 3,074 crore. Operating revenue dropped from 23,190 crore to 22,208 crore during the same time last year, a 4% year-over-year decline.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

