Wipro share price jumps as IT company's board to consider buyback of shares soon2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:16 PM IST
- Wipro share price today surged around 2.75% within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today
Stock market today: Wipro shares today witnessed strong buying interest among the stock market bulls in early morning deals. Wipro share price today opened with upside gap at ₹375 per share levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹378 apiece within few minutes of stock market opening. While ascending to its intraday high, the large-cap IT stock logged around 2.75 per cent rise from its Friday close of ₹368.05 apiece on NSE.
