Wipro share price jumps over 4% on AI partnership boost, turns top Nifty IT gainer today

Wipro share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Friday, following an overnight rally in its ADR, after the IT major announced that it had expanded its partnership with US-based software provider ServiceNow to deploy agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions. Wipro shares gained as much as 4.76% to ₹211.20 apiece on the BSE.
In the US market, Wipro’s American Depositary Receipt (ADR) surged more than 18% on Thursday. Wipro ADR price rallied 18.54% to $2.43 on NYSE. During the session, Wipro ADR spiked over 21% to an intraday high of $2.49.
Meanwhile in the Indian stock market, Wipro share price resumed its upward trend after two days of losses. The largecap IT stock rose for eight straight sessions till May 25.
The rally in Wipro share price today comes after the company announced its partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.
Under this expanded partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, with the ServiceNow AI Platform enabling organizations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems.
Some of the Wipro Intelligence solutions that will leverage the ServiceNow AI Platform capabilities include SmartProcure, Telco Autonomous Networks and Cyber Transform.
Wipro share buyback announcement has also fueled a rally in the stock price recently.
The IT major’s board of directors, on April 16, approved the share buyback proposal worth ₹15,000 crore. Wipro will repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares, representing more than 5% of its equity, at ₹250 per share.
Wipro buyback record date has been fixed as June 5.
At 9:25 AM, Wipro share price was trading 3.42% higher at ₹208.50 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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