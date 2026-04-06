Wipro share price rises 2% after bagging $1 billion deal with Singapore's Olam Group. Do you own?

Shares of IT major Wipro surged as much as 2.41% to ₹200.80 apiece in Monday's trading session on April 6 after the company bagged a long-term strategic transformation deal with Singapore's Olam Group.

The IT stock opened at ₹197.25 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹194.91 apiece on Thursday last week.

Wipro's deal with Olam Group In an exchange filing on Monday, Wipro announced that the eight-year deal is projected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value, including a committed spend of $800 million.

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Singapore-based food and agri-business major Olam Group, backed by Temasek Holdings, employs nearly 40,000 people worldwide.

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As part of the agreement, Wipro will provide end-to-end transformation services using a consulting-led, AI-driven approach. This engagement will leverage the Wipro Intelligence platform suite, along with strategic partnerships and domain expertise, to enhance Olam’s core operations and drive sustained competitive advantage.

The collaboration will tap into Wipro’s industry knowledge, alliances with leading technology providers, and its Wipro Intelligence™ suite—a unified portfolio of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformation offerings—to strengthen Olam Group’s operations and support long-term competitiveness.

“Wipro’s strategic engagement with Olam Group is an important step in expanding our farm-to-fork capabilities and scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri-business industry,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

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Key focus areas will include farming, forecasting, trading, supply chain management, and customer engagement, aimed at boosting efficiency, enhancing resilience, and enabling scalable long-term growth.

“I welcome the leadership team and employees of Mindsprint who will become a part of the Wipro family. By bringing Mindsprint’s deep domain expertise and IP-led solutions together with Wipro’s consulting-led and AI-powered capabilities, we aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyse innovation, and drive market‑ready transformation for Olam Group and our global clients across the industry," Pallia added.

As part of the engagement, Wipro is to acquire Olam Group’s IT and digital services business, Mindsprint.

Under the terms of the acquisition of Mindsprint by Wipro, Mindsprint will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wipro, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. This is expected to close at the quarter ending Q1 FY27 (end of June 2026).

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Wipro share price trend Wipro share price has remained volatile in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The IT stock gained as much as 5.60% in a week; however, it has shed 26% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Looking at the broader level, the IT stock has declined by over 19.55% in the last one year and 7% in five years.

Wipro share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The IT stock hit a 52-week high of ₹273.10 on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹186.50 on March 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.